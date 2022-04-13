Watch
Troy Weaver and Dwane Casey "put a bow" on 2021-22 Pistons season

Pistons general manager Troy Weaver and head coach Dwane Casey wrap up the 2021-22 season and look ahead to the team's offseason plans. Jeanna Trotman reports from Detroit.
Posted at 9:29 PM, Apr 12, 2022
Troy Weaver and Dwane Casey addressed the media one last time before the summer to "put a bow" on the 2021-22 season and share their final thoughts ahead of what could be a busy offseason and exciting draft.a

"As we put a bow on 2021-22 season, it was rough waters for a while," said Weaver. "But as we got healthy, we started playing really good basketball. That's a testament to the work that has been put in. You want to see how your team navigates rough waters and they showed resilience."

Troy Weaver said the biggest need to be addressed with the Pistons is adding talent. The Pistons have their third worst record in the NBA, which gives them a 14% chance of landing the number one pick in the 2022 draft. The NBA draft lottery will be held on May 17th. Weaver was asked if adding more youth to an already young team will be a problem and he confidently said no and said that there is room to add and develop more young players.

"We were 23-59 with Durant and Green and Westbrook on the team," said Weaver. "And we drafted Harden. Yeah, there's room. If they can play, there's always room for another one."

