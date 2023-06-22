Troy Weaver on draft night: "You got to be ready for whatever is going to come"

The Detroit Pistons are once again slated to chose at number five in the NBA draft. While many fans are disappointed with another unlucky draft lottery, Pistons GM Troy Weaver explains there is still plenty of value at number five. He also expressed that he isn't scared to make moves or trades on draft night, explaining "you got to be ready for whatever is going to come."

While open to trades, Weaver explained that he likes the options he has at number five and that opinion isn't to be overlooked. In 2022, the Pistons chose at number five and to the surprise of many, chose Jaden Ivey out of Purdue. Ivey produced right away for Detroit and was one of the bright spots in a 17-win season. He was named to the second team all-rookie, along side fellow first round draft splash Jalen Duren.

Pistons GM Troy Weaver was asked about drafting a safer pick vs. a higher-risk/bigger ceiling player.



"I like the long ball. I'm not bunting or trying to slap it into short-center. I'm gonna take a big swing," he said. Detroit has the No. 5 pick.pic.twitter.com/kGEOAvZliU — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) June 22, 2023

ESPN NBA insider Bobby Marks spoke with Jeanna Trotman days ahead of the draft and discussed the Pistons needs, options, and upside with new head coach Monty Williams. Marks said a lot of responsibility now lies on the shoulders of Williams to progress the current players and take advantage of the young talent.