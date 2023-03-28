Try and hit a home run at Detroit PAL Swing for the Fences program on Opening Day

(WXYZ) — Detroit PAL and Audacy are teaming up for a unique Detroit Tigers Opening Day celebration where you can swing for the fences at the site of the old Tiger Stadium.

Detroit PAL's second annual Swing for the Fences event allows people to step up to home plate at The Corner Ballpark, which is at the site of the former Tiger Stadium.

For a $20 donation to support PAL programming, fans will get 10 swings to try and hit a home run. Fans can show up before the game and do not need to pre-register.

Anyone who successfully hits a home run will get a commemorative "Ground from the Mound" collectible from Tiger Stadium.

The pitching and fielding will be provided by the Schoolcraft Ocelots.

The event takes place 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Corner Ballpark, and money will go to help thousands of kids every year through the Detroit PAL program.