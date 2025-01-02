TV20 Detroit & Scripps Sports to broadcast 5 Detroit Pistons games in 2025

(TV20 DETROIT) — The Detroit Pistons and Scripps Sports are partnering once again to broadcast five games for the 2024-25 regular season on TV20 Detroit (WMYD).

The first game will be on Thursday, Jan. 9 as the Pistons host the Golden State Warriors.

Last April, the Pistons aired five games on TV20 Detroit and saw viewership increases for each game.

“Partnering once again with Scripps Sports and TV-20 presents a great opportunity to give more fans a way to watch the Pistons and connect with our young players," said Richard Haddad, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for the Detroit Pistons. "We thank Scripps Sports and TV-20 for their continued support and our partners at FanDuel Sports Network Detroit for their long-standing commitment and award-winning production."

“We are glad the Pistons found value in our partnership last year,” said Brian Lawlor, president of Scripps Sports. “As we have said often, our goal is to help teams and leagues reach the largest audiences possible. We appreciate the Pistons working with us last year and coming to us again. It’s a win for their fans.”

This season’s five-game slate will be available for local over the air distribution as part of the NBA’s agreement with Diamond Sports Group, the owner of FanDuel Sports Network Detroit. TV-20 Detroit will again use the FanDuel Sports Network Detroit production team and on-air crew of Michigan Sports Hall of Famer George Blaha, former Pistons and MSU standout Greg Kelser and courtside reporters Johnny Kane or Natalie Kerwin.

The selected games will be simulcasted on FanDuel Sports Detroit

The upcoming TV-20 Detroit game broadcasts are below:

