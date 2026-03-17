TV20 Detroit & Scripps Sports to broadcast 5 Detroit Pistons games in 2026

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons have partnered with Scripps Sports and FanDuel Sports Network Detroit to broadcast five of the club's remaining regular-season games free over the air.

This is the third season that the Pistons and Scripps Sports will air games for free on TV20 Detroit. Last season, the five games had viewership increases for each game.

“Partnering again with Scripps Sports and TV-20 expands access for Pistons fans to watch and connect with our young team,” said Richard Haddad, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for the Detroit Pistons. “We thank Scripps Sports and TV-20 for their continued support and FanDuel Sports Network Detroit for their outstanding production."

“We’re proud to continue our partnership with the Pistons,” said Mike Murri, Vice President and General Manager of WXYZ-TV and WMYD-TV. “Our goal is always to help teams reach the largest broadest possible audience, and we appreciate the opportunity to work together again to bring the excitement of Pistons basketball to more fans.”

The games will be simulcast on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and TV20 Detroit, with TV20 taking the FnaDuel Sports broadcast.

The games are:

