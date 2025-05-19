TV20 Detroit to air PWHL Finals between Ottawa Charge & Minnesota Frost starting Tuesday

(TV20 DETROIT) — TV20 Detroit (WMYD) will air all games of the Professional Women's Hockey League finals between the Ottawa Charge and Minnesota Frost.

Detroit shows up big for PWHL takeover weekend

The Frost are the defending Walter Cup champions. Both teams will face off in a best-of-five series that starts Tuesday in Ottawa.

Here is the schedule for the finals. All games will air on TV20 Detroit.



Tuesday, May 20 - 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 22 - 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 24 - 5 p.m.

Monday, May 26 - 5 p.m. (if necessary)

Wednesday, May 28 - 7 p.m. (if necessary)

This is the second season for the PWHL, and they have played two games in Detroit.

The league earlier this year announced next season would include two expansion teams – one in Seattle and one in Vancouver.