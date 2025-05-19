Watch Now
TV20 Detroit to air PWHL Finals between Ottawa Charge & Minnesota Frost starting Tuesday

PWHL Victoire Charge Hockey
Spencer Colby/AP
Ottawa Charge players celebrate after their win over the Montreal Victoire in PWHL hockey playoff action in Ottawa, Ontario, Friday, May 16, 2025. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)
PWHL Victoire Charge Hockey
(TV20 DETROIT) — TV20 Detroit (WMYD) will air all games of the Professional Women's Hockey League finals between the Ottawa Charge and Minnesota Frost.

Watch below: Detroit shows up big for PWHL takeover weekend

Detroit shows up big for PWHL takeover weekend

The Frost are the defending Walter Cup champions. Both teams will face off in a best-of-five series that starts Tuesday in Ottawa.

Here is the schedule for the finals. All games will air on TV20 Detroit.

  • Tuesday, May 20 - 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, May 22 - 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 24 - 5 p.m.
  • Monday, May 26 - 5 p.m. (if necessary)
  • Wednesday, May 28 - 7 p.m. (if necessary)

This is the second season for the PWHL, and they have played two games in Detroit.
The league earlier this year announced next season would include two expansion teams – one in Seattle and one in Vancouver.

