TV20 Detroit to broadcast Detroit City FC playoff game on Saturday

(WXYZ) — Detroit City Football Club (DCFC) has made it into the USL Championship playoffs for the second straight year, and you can catch the playoff game Saturday night on TV20 Detroit.

After a 0-0 draw against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC this past Saturday, and a Miami FC loss to Sacramento, DCFC squeezed into the final playoff spot.

They will once again take on Pittsburgh, the top-ranked team in the league, at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Pittsburgh. In two games this season, Detroit had the 0-0 draw and a 2-0 loss.