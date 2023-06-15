Twins bring Byron Buxton back from injured list after hit by pitch that bruised rib

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins reinstated designated hitter Byron Buxton from the injured list before their game against Detroit.

He missed 10 games with a bruised left rib. Buxton was hit by a pitch in a game on June 1. He landed on the injured list for the first time this season.

The Twins have used the 2017 Gold Glove Award winner exclusively as a DH thus far this year.

A persistent knee injury significantly limited him in 2022. The team has not committed to a timetable for returning Buxton to center field.