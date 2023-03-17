Two youth Metro Detroit golfers make it to the Masters for the 2023 Drive, Chip, and Putt competition

The Masters Tournament is kicked off by Drive, Chip, and Putt, a youth golf competition for kids ages 7-15. Only 80 athletes from across the country qualify for the prestigious event and Metro Detroit boasts two of the special qualifiers. If you ask any golfer where their bucket list golf trip would be, chances are they would say Augusta National. Well, two local youth golfers get the chance to cross that one off their list.

Lyla Hampton is 14-years-old and in ninth grade from Grosse Pointe Park. Robbie Melendez is from Ann Arbor and is 11-years-old in fifth grade.

“It means a lot to me because you get to play on a historical golf course that all the greatest golf legends have played on before,” said Melendez.

“It’s not just a random golf club that I’m just showing up to and playing at,” said Hampton. “It’s Augusta National Golf Club. It’s ver cool. It means a lot to me.”

With it meaning so much, nerves will likely and understandably play a part.

“I’m so excited, but I just really hope that I can focus and not be so nervous and just do well,” said Hampton.

Both Hampton and Melendez did excellently in the chipping portion of their qualifying performance, but both admit driving is probably their strength. Melendez has hit a drive recently 243 yards, but his longest personal best drive is 267 yards.

Aside from the Drive, Chip, and Putt competition, the 80 youth golfers also get to take in Monday’s practice round. They both agree that’s one of the parts they most look forward to and hope to meet Tiger Woods. Melendez has a clear message to him.

“Hey I saw you won the 2019 Masters, maybe you could do it again this year,” laughed Melendez.

The Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals will be live on the Golf Channel Sunday April 2nd, the eve of the most prestigious golf tournament of the year.