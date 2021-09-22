Watch
Sports

Actions

Tyler Bertuzzi is only Red Wings player without COVID-19 vaccine, can't play games in Canada

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Dave Reginek
<p>DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 28: Tyler Bertuzzi #59 of the Detroit Red Wings gets set for the face-off against the St. Louis Blues during an NHL game at Little Caesars Arena on November 28, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. The Red Wings defeated the Blues 4-3. (Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images)</p>
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi suspended 2 games for hit on Calvert
Posted at 1:27 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 13:39:08-04

(WXYZ) — Tyler Bertuzzi is the only member of the Detroit Red Wings who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, GM Steve Yzerman said during a press conference on Wednesday.

"It’s his decision … I’m not in a position to force anyone, we can’t force anyone to get vaccinated. I personally am vaccinated, my family is vaccinated, I’ll leave it at that,” said Yzerman.

Because he is unvaccinated, Bertuzzi will not be able to play games in Canada until he gets the COVID-19 vaccine. Rules require unvaccinated players to quarantine for 14 days.

The NHLPA has not imposed a vaccine mandate on players.

"If you're unvaccinated, you're on a US team, you're traveling to play games in Canada, there is no exception at this point for that player to be exempted from a 14-day quarantine," NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said.

The 26-year-old just signed a two-year contract with Detroit over the summer.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!