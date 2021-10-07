Watch
Tyler Bertuzzi nervous, but eager to finally return to Red Wings lineup

Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) waits for the puck to drop during an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Dallas. Dallas won 7-3. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
Posted at 4:26 PM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 16:26:15-04

DETROIT — Tyler Bertuzzi is returning to the Red Wings lineup for his preseason debut on Thursday night.

It's the first game for the forward since January 30, when he left with a back issue that ultimately led to surgery.

"I'm nervous, definitely. I'm excited though to get back into it," Bertuzzi said on Thursday morning.

Jeff Blashill said he expects Bertuzzi to play seriously, and play his game. He pointed out the Red Wings open the regular season in seven days.

“There’s going to be some frustration and a whole bunch of emotions going through my head, but I’m happy to be out there and take it game by game, and eventually I’ll be back to where I was,” he said.

