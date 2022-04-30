Watch
Tyler Bertuzzi scores 30th goal of season, Red Wings beat Devils in finale

Seth Wenig/AP
Detroit Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi (59), center, celebrates his empty net goal with Moritz Seider (53), second from right, during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils in Newark, N.J., Friday, April 29, 2022. The Red Wings defeated the Devils 5-3. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Posted at 10:42 PM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 22:42:49-04

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Pius Suter scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 5-3 Friday night in the teams’ season finale.

Tyler Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen each had a goal and an assist, and Moritz Seider and Joe Veleno also scored for the Red Wings. Sam Gagner had two assists and Magnus Hellberg stopped 23 shots.

Fabian Zetterlund had a goal and an assist, and Dawson Mercer and Nolan Foote also scored for the Devils, who closed the season with six straight losses (0-4-2) overall and eight straight at home. Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 30 saves.

Suter’s goal with 9:27 left gave Detroit it’s fourth lead of the game, and Bertuzzi added an empty-netter, his 30th goal of the season, with 10 seconds to go to seal the win.

Veleno scored his eighth 54 seconds into the third period to give Detroit a 3-2 lead before Zetterlund tied it for the third time just over 6 minutes later with his third.

Rasmussen scored at 1:08 of the first period to give the Red Wings the 1-0 lead with his 15th.

Mercer answered for the Devils when Zetterlund found him at the front of the net with 2:46 left in the opening period to tie it. It was Mercer’s 17th.

Seider scored with a wrist shot from the top of the point at 6:30 of the second to retake the lead for the Red Wings. It was his seventh.

Foote tied it for the Devils with his third with 4:22 remaining in the period.

