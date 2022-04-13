Watch
Tyler Bertuzzi scores lone Red Wings goal in loss to Senators

Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) shoots as Ottawa Senators left wing Austin Watson (16) defends in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 10:38 PM, Apr 12, 2022
DETROIT (AP) — Tim Stützle had two goals and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Austin Watson added a goal and an assist as Ottawa stopped a three-game slide. Drake Batherson snapped a tie in the second period, and Anton Forsberg made 24 saves.

Stützle’s goals were both empty-netters, one with 1:05 left and another with 14 seconds remaining. The 20-year-old forward also picked up his 30th assist on Batherson’s 15th goal of the season.

Tyler Bertuzzi scored for Detroit, and Thomas Greiss made 28 stops. The Red Wings dropped to 2-5-3 in their last 10 games.

The Red Wings had several solid chances to tie the game — usually involving Dylan Larkin, who provided a consistent threat in the offensive zone — but they were unable to capitalize.

The Senators jumped in front when Watson scored in the final seconds of the first. It was the eighth goal of the season for the Ann Arbor, Michigan, native.

The Red Wings responded with Bertuzzi’s power-play goal 12:27 into the second. It was Bertuzzi’s 27th goal.

Ottawa went ahead to stay on Batherson’s goal at 15:32.

UP NEXT

Senators: At Boston on Thursday.

Red Wings: At Carolina on Thursday.

