U-M's Manuel thrilled with Juwan Howard being named B1G Coach of the Year

WXYZ — Warde Manuel has helped Michigan athletics navigate the unprecedented year that COVID-19 put in front of us.

He recently re-signed Jim Harbaugh to a long-term deal in hopes that he will lead the football team back to the top of the conference.

All the while, his most recent big splash hire, men's basketball coach Juwan Howard, just capped off a Big Ten regular season championship en route to being named the conference coach of the year.

"Very excited for him, very happy for him, and I think it's well deserved. If I could draw up an outcome for Juwan, it is this, I have been so pleased with what he has done, how he has gone about it and how he's connected with his staff and student-athletes," Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel said.

Manuel met with the media to have an open discussion on all things Michigan Athletics related, and commended his coaches, their support staffs, and the student-athletes on how they've responded to all the twists and turns that the pandemic threw their way this year.

"In sports we talk about sudden change, and that's what this year has been, a year of sudden change. You had to adapt, you have to try to prepare as best you can for the things you best believe may come in the future, you have to be nimble, you have to adjust, and you have to deal with what comes in front of you," Manuel said.

Manuel added that he and his staff are already looking to set up ways for fans to return to the Big House in the fall, even though he realizes that that may still not be allowed by the government at this time.