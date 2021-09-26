Watch
U.S. takes commanding 11-5 lead at Ryder Cup after Day 2

Jeff Roberson/AP
Team USA's Bryson DeChambeau reacts after making a putt on the 15th hole during a four-ball match the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Posted at 8:09 PM, Sep 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-25 20:09:25-04

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — The U.S. closed out Saturday’s fourball matches with an 11-5 lead in the Ryder Cup for its biggest two-day advantage since 1975.

Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler won the day’s final best-ball match 3 and 1 over Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland to split the afternoon matches and put the U.S. in control heading into the 12 singles matches Sunday.

It will take 14 1/2 points for the U.S. to win the cup. In the history of 12 singles matches being played at the Ryder Cup, no team has won fewer than 3 1/2 points.

America’s other point in the afternoon came from Dustin Johnson, who improved to 4-0 for the week, pairing with Collin Morikawa for a 4-and-3 win over Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy.

Europe’s Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia moved to 3-0 as a team this week with a 2-and-1 win over Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth. Shane Lowry wrapped up Europe’s other win with a 10-foot putt to save par and close out a 1-up victory over Tony Finau and Harris English.

