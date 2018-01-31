Unified basketball proves that sports are for everyone

NOVI (WXYZ) - Members of the Kensington League Athletic Association has teamed up to make inclusion not only more available, but allowing it to seep even deeper into the community.

Unified basketball games will be played throughout the month of February between six different schools, teaming up special needs students and community members, with volunteers who want to be involved in making their communities and schools a more welcoming place for all.

"There's something about developing a culture or acceptance and respect and sports have a funny way of bring people together," Brighton Unified Coach Jody Renicker said.

"It's educational athletics at it's best, when those kids come off the court after making a point or whatever, it's fun for all and really, isn't that what sports is all about?" Novi athletic director Brian Gordon added.