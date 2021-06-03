United Wholesale Mortgage partners with Detroit Pistons, logo to be on team's jersey

(WXYZ) — Detroit sports fans will see the United Wholesale Mortgage logo on another team's uniform, this time the Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons and UWM announced Thursday a multi-year partnership where the UWM logo will be featured on a jersey patch and be the exclusive mortgage lender partner of the Detroit Pistons.

UWM already has a partnership with the Detroit Red Wings with their logo on the team's helmet.

“United Wholesale Mortgage is a premier Michigan-based company that shares our mission for providing unparalleled service to customers while making a difference in the community,” said Detroit Pistons Vice Chairman Arn Tellem. “Our relationship with UWM will provide the opportunity to engage fans in a variety of ways by collaborating on off the court on initiatives that honor those who serve and drive youth participation and excitement through basketball.”

“UWM has been embedded in metro Detroit for over 35 years. Our company culture and success has multiple ties to basketball and a team working together towards a common goal,” UWM CEO Mat Ishbia said in a release. “From my time playing basketball for Tom Izzo at Michigan State to the way we use sports terminology, teamwork mentality and relentless pursuit to improve ourselves each day we are very aligned with the Pistons organization. We are excited to partner with the Pistons for years to come as we both continue to grow and achieve monumental goals for our organizations and the community.”

The patch will be visible starting in the 2021-22 NBA season, and feature courtside signage and digital signage inside Little Caesars Arena.