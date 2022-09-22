Michigan Stadium tunnel to be named in honor of Lloyd Carr

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Part of The Big House will soon be getting a new name after the University of Michigan Board of Regents voted to name the tunnel at Michigan Stadium after retired Head Football Coach Lloyd Carr.

The Board of Regents enacted the measure during their meeting Thursday. The Lloyd Carr Tunnel at Michigan Stadium will be formally dedicated before the Penn State game on Saturday, October 15.

Carr won 120 victories as head coach of the Wolverines from 1995 to 2007, including a share of the 1997 national championship and five Big Ten Conference titles. Carr trails only Fielding Yost and Bo Schembechler at Michigan.

Car is the fifth Michigan head football coach to have a building or part of a facility named after him on the school's athletic campus, following in the tradition of Oosterbann Field House, Crisler Center, Yost ice Arena, and Schembechler Hall.