Unrivaled basketball bringing two games to Little Caesars Arena in January

The professional women's basketball league Unrivaled is coming to Detroit for a game in January, bringing the league's 3-on-3 competition to the Motor City for the first time.

According to the league, Detroit is Unrivaled presented by Ally will take place Monday, Jan. 11 with a doubleheader.

It will tip off at 7 p.m. with Paige Bueckers and 2026 WNBA Champion Kaitlyn Chen on Breeze BC taking on Unrivaled co-founder and reigning Unrivaled Champion Breanna Stewart and Mist BC.

Then, the second game will play at 8:30 p.m. and feature Kelsey Plum and Phantom BC against Vinyl BC, featuring Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray and Jordin Canada

"Detroit has such a passionate basketball community, and we're excited to bring Unrivaled to the city for the first time," said Unrivaled President Luke Cooper. "With our full schedule and rosters now revealed, fans can see the incredible talent coming to Little Caesars Arena, and we look forward to introducing them to the unique experience Unrivaled delivers alongside Ally."

Tickets are available now at unrivaled.basketball/schedule.