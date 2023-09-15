Watch Now
Upcoming documentary to explore why Barry Sanders retired

Paul Sancya/AP
Former Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders watches during warmups before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 5:54 PM, Sep 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-15 17:55:27-04

(WXYZ) — Barry Sanders and the Detroit Lions announced a documentary Friday that aims to explore the story surrounding the Hall of Fame running back's sudden retirement in 1999.

"Over the last year I have been filming the definitive movie on my life with Prime Video and Amazon Studios," Sanders posted on social media. "The great mystery of why I walked away will be answered once and for all."

A 30-second teaser trailer includes audio from Emmy Award winner Jeff Daniels and various sports and media personalities.

"Bye Bye Barry" is scheduled to debut on Amazon's Prime Video platform in November.

