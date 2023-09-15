Upcoming documentary to explore why Barry Sanders retired

(WXYZ) — Barry Sanders and the Detroit Lions announced a documentary Friday that aims to explore the story surrounding the Hall of Fame running back's sudden retirement in 1999.

"Over the last year I have been filming the definitive movie on my life with Prime Video and Amazon Studios," Sanders posted on social media. "The great mystery of why I walked away will be answered once and for all."

A 30-second teaser trailer includes audio from Emmy Award winner Jeff Daniels and various sports and media personalities.

"Bye Bye Barry" is scheduled to debut on Amazon's Prime Video platform in November.