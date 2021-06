(WXYZ) -- USA Hockey says captain Justin Abdelkader will miss the remainder of the World Championships in Latvia due to an injury.

Abdelkader suffered a lower-body injury during the second period of Monday's 2-0 win over Germany.

Brian Boyle took over as captain for the U.S., which beat Italy 4-2 Tuesday to close out the preliminary round.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.