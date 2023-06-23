US to host 2025 Club World Cup, an expanded soccer tournament with 32 teams

GENEVA (AP) — The United States will host the Club World Cup in 2025. It will be the first time the expanded FIFA tournament will have 32 teams.

Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea already earned places as recent Champions League winners.

The Club World Cup will take place in June-July 2025. The United States was chosen as host during an online meeting of the FIFA Council.

The tournament should test stadiums and operations for the 2026 World Cup.

The United States will host the men's World Cup with Canada and Mexico. FIFA could yet give some Club World Cup games to those countries.