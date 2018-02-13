USA Hockey NTDP's Joel Farabee carving out a captain's path to NHL stardom
2:55 PM, Feb 13, 2018
PLYMOUTH, Mich. - One of USA Hockey's brightest young stars is Joel Farabee. He's a pure goal scorer who's projected to be a top-10 NHL Draft pick, and he's playing with the National Team Development Program in Plymouth, Michigan.
Brad Galli visited with Farabee. Watch the video below or by clicking here.
