USA Hockey's NTDP hires Red Wings assistant Adam Nightingale, Predators assistant Dan Muse as new head coaches

Chris O'Meara/AP
Nashville Predators head coach Peter Laviolette, right, and assistant coach Dan Muse during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Dan Muse
Posted at 3:40 PM, Aug 31, 2020
USA Hockey named two new head coaches for Plymouth’s National Team Development Program.

Former Red Wings assistant coach Adam Nightingale and former Predators assistant coach Dan Muse will take over the program's recently vacated head coaching positions. Seth Appert and John Wroblewski left earlier in August, taking AHL head coaching jobs. The Sabres hired Appert to coach in Rochester. Wroblewski went to the Kings' AHL affiliate in Ontario.

“We are very excited to bring in two coaches of this caliber,” said Scott Monaghan, senior director of operations for the NTDP. “Both Dan and Adam have great experience and success as head coaches working with the developmental age levels and have progressed to working at the highest level on NHL benches. We are fortunate to have these two leading the development of our young men at the NTDP.”

USA Hockey also announced how the benches will fill out: "Muse will coach the U.S. National Under-18 Team in 2020-21 and be joined on the coaching staff by Dan Hinote (Elk River, Minn.) and Mike Leone (Dearborn, Mich.), while Nightingale will lead the U.S. National Under-17 Team and be assisted by Nick Fohr (Grand Forks, N.D.) and Brent Darnell (Canton, Mich.)."

