USFL to make 'special announcement' at Ford Field for Thursday

(WXYZ) — The United States Football League is planning an announcement this week at Ford Field in Detroit, with reports saying Detroit will be one of the league's hubs for 2023.

According to the USFL, the announcement will take place Thursday, Jan. 26 at 11 a.m. with the league, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and FOX Sports CEO Eric Shanks.

Tony Paul of The Detroit News reported Monday that Ford Field will host the home games for the Michigan Panthers and that Eastern Michigan may host practices.

The relaunched version of the USFL happened last year with eight teams that played all of their games in Birmingham, Alabama. The league will once again play games in Birmingham and in Memphis for 2023, along with the expectation Detroit will be a hub and another city.

The regular season for the USFL will start in April and run through June with the playoffs after. 2022 had a 10-game season followed by the playoffs.