Live at 11: USFL to make 'special announcement' at Ford Field today

The USFL has announced it will hold a press conference at Ford Field on Thursday regarding the 2023 season.
Posted at 6:41 AM, Jan 26, 2023
(WXYZ) — The United States Football League is planning an announcement this week at Ford Field in Detroit, with reports saying Detroit will be one of the league's hubs for 2023.

The USFL says the announcement will take place Thursday with league representatives, Detroit mayor Mike Duggan and FOX Sports CEO Eric Shanks scheduled to attend.

The Detroit News reported Monday that Ford Field will host Michigan Panthers home games, with Eastern Michigan as a possible practice site.

The relaunched version of the USFL happened last year with eight teams that played all of their games in Birmingham, Alabama. The league will once again play games in Birmingham and in Memphis for 2023, along with the expectation Detroit and a fourth location will be hub cities.

The regular season for the USFL will start in April and run through June with the playoffs to follow.

