USFL's Michigan Panthers hire Jeff Fisher as head coach

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Panthers, one of the eight teams returning in the new United States Football League (USFL), announced Thursday they have hired Jeff Fisher as the team's head coach.

Fisher, 63, was the head coach for the Houston Oilers, which then became the Tennessee Oilers and then Tennesee Titans from 1995 through 2010. He then coached the then-St. Louis Rams and now Los Angeles Rams from 2012-2016.

Last year, he served as an advisor for Tennessee State University.

In November, the USFL announced it was returning with eight teams: The Michigan Panthers, Birmingham Stallions, New Jersey Generals, Houston Gamblers, Philadelphia Stars, New Orleans Breakers, Pittsburgh Maulers and Tampa Bay Bandits.

The Michigan Panthers played in 1983 and 1984 as part of the USFL and played at the Pontiac Silverdome. The team won the USFL Championship in 1983.

The independent league will be controlled by FOX Sports, use NFL rules and will play in the spring. The league announced they will play in Birmingham, Alabama.

Michigan will play in the northern league with New Jersey, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

According to FOX Sports, the eight-team league will hold a player selection meeting Feb. 22-23 and training camp opens March 21.

The games will be played on Saturdays and Sundays, and then there will be semifinals and a championship.

The first game kicks off on April 16, 2022.