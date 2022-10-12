Watch Now
Valentine's Day plans? Michigan’s Juwan Howard reunites with Wisconsin’s Greg Gard at Big Ten media day

Bruce Kluckhohn/AP
Michigan men's head coach Juwan Howard speaks during Big Ten NCAA college basketball Media Days Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Big Ten Media Day Basketball
Posted at 6:37 PM, Oct 12, 2022
Juwan Howard and Greg Gard were all smiles at Big Ten media day.

The pair of coaches reunited for a photo, eight months after their postgame altercation in the Michigan-Wisconsin handshake line.

"Making Valentine's Day date plans," Wisconsin's basketball account posted on Twitter. The Wolverines and Badgers play this season in Madison on February 14.

Wisconsin won last year's game in Madison, 77-63. It was the game that ended with the postgame scuffle and saw Howard suspended five games for making contact with Badgers assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft.

