Van Gundy disappointed for Drummond, but says winning matters for All-Star Game

6:07 PM, Jan 24, 2018
Copyright Getty Images

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - Stan Van Gundy spoke about Andre Drummond not making the All-Star Game.

"I'm disappointed for him, and I understand he's upset. But the guys who write those articles never tell you who shouldn't be there," Van Gundy said.

The Pistons head coach said repeatedly, "Winning matters."

WATCH HIS COMMENTS BELOW

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top