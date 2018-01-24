Van Gundy disappointed for Drummond, but says winning matters for All-Star Game

Cloudy
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - Stan Van Gundy spoke about Andre Drummond not making the All-Star Game.
"I'm disappointed for him, and I understand he's upset. But the guys who write those articles never tell you who shouldn't be there," Van Gundy said.
The Pistons head coach said repeatedly, "Winning matters."
