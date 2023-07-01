Watch Now
Venus Williams is back at Wimbledon at age 43, ready to play on Centre Court again

<p>MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 16: Venus Williams of the USA celebrates a point in her first round match against Kateryna Kozlova of the Ukraine on day one of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 16, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 2:29 PM, Jul 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-01 14:29:18-04

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Venus Williams is 43 and about to play singles at Wimbledon for the 24th time.

She will be in action on Day 1 at the All England Club on Centre Court against Elina Svitolina.

Williams has won five singles titles at Wimbledon and seven overall at Grand Slam tournaments.

That is the most among active players, now that her younger sister, Serena, finished her playing career last year.

But the older Williams has not played much lately. She has been limited to just five matches this season after missing five months with a hamstring injury after playing just four in 2022.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

