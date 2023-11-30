Vesey scores late in 3rd period as Rangers rally for win over Red Wings

NEW YORK (AP) — Jimmy Vesey scored the tiebreaking goal late in the third period, and the New York Rangers rallied to beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 Wednesday night.

K'Andre Miller had a goal and an assist, Artemi Panarin also scored and Alexis Lafrenière had two assists for the Rangers, who scored twice in the third period to avoid losing consecutive games for the first time this season. Igor Shesterkin finished with 26 saves.

Robby Fabbri had a goal and an assist, Moritz Seider also scored and Andrew Copp had two assists for Detroit, which had won three straight. Ville Husso, making his second start in 18 days, stopped 38 shots.

With the Red Wings leading 2-1, Shesterkin made a nice glove save on J.T. Compher in the opening minute of the third period.

Will Cuylle was called for a double-minor for high-sticking Lucas Raymond 5 1/2 minutes into the third, but the penalty was rescinded after a review showed Raymond grabbed Cuylle’s stick and inadvertently hit himself in the mouth when he lifted it up.

Miller tied it at 9:14 as he one-timed a pass from Mika Zibanejad past Husso for his third of the season and second in three games.

Vesey put the Rangers ahead with 4:15 to go as his initial rebound attempt on Lafrenière's shot went up in the air and he batted it past Husso for his fifth.

The Red Wings had a power play late and pulled Husso for a two-man advantage with about 1:15 to play but could not tie it.

Panarin got the Rangers on the scoreboard first at 4:37 of the second. Miller intercepted a Detroit pass, brought the puck up the middle and passed left to Lafrenière, who then sent a cross-ice pass to Panarin in the right circle and he fired it past Husso for his 12th.

The Red Wings scored twice 23 seconds apart a little more than four minutes later to take the lead.

Seider got the puck at the right point during a power play, skated over to the middle and fired it past a screened Shesterkin for his third at 8:42.

Fabbri put Detroit ahead 2-1 on its next shot as he got a pass from Jonatan Berggren and fired it from the inside edge of the right circle past Shesterkin, who was screened by Vesey. It was Fabbri's fifth.

Husso denied a point-black try by Lafrenière midway through the period and then pounced on the loose puck to preserve Detroit's lead.

Detroit forward Shayne Gostisbehere left early in the third after a hard hit into the boards by Cuylle.

Patrick Kane skated with the Red Wings in the morning, one day after signing a one-year contract about six months following hip resurfacing surgery. He was cleared for contact two months ago and said he could be ready to play next week.

The Rangers got Adam Fox back after the defenseman missed 10 games due to a lower-body injury sustained Nov. 2 against Carolina.

