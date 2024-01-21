VIDEO: Bob Seger, Jeff Daniels, Peyton Manning among celebs at Lions vs. Bucs playoff game

The Detroit Lions second playoff game this year has brought out more big names to the Motor City. Last week brought Eminem, Big Sean and others.

This week, more Detroit legends were at the game, including Jeff Daniels and legendary rock and roller Bob Seger. Our team caught them both on the field.

Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith was also in attendance once again after he played the drums at last week's game.

Legendary quarterback Peyton Manning was caught on the field, and Flava Flav was also seen before the game.

Jeff Daniels and Bob Seger are at Ford Field for the Lions game pic.twitter.com/QxhgsFVbhT — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) January 21, 2024