VIDEO: Dan Campbell on the Detroit Tigers run: 'I'm fired up for 'em'

(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell shared his excitement for the Detroit Tigers push for the playoffs during his press conference on Thursday.

Campbell said that while he doesn't get to watch a lot of games, he keeps hearing what's going on and all the wins.

"I'm rooting for those guys, you know. I love it because it just, I think when you sit in these seats and you do what they're doing in a professional level, it doesn't matter where you're at, you just gotta keep improving and you just improve, improve, improve, improve, work, work, work and that's what they've done," Campbell said.

Check it out in the video below.