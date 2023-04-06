VIDEO: Detroit sports legends throw out first pitches at Tigers home opener

(WXYZ) — Miguel Cabrera joined Hall of Famers Nicklas Lidstrom, Calvin Johnson, and Ben Wallace to throw out ceremonial first pitches Thursday prior to the Tigers' home opener at Comerica Park.

LEGENDS 🥹



Miguel Cabrera joins Ben Wallace, Calvin Johnson and Nicklas Lidstrom in throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. #RepDetroit pic.twitter.com/HBMhw4Vbpv — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) April 6, 2023

Lidstrom (Red Wings), Johnson (Lions), and Wallace (Pistons) each wore jackets bearing the logos of their respective teams.

The Tigers are celebrating Cabrera's final home opener as part of his final major league season.