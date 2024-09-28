VIDEO: Go inside the champagne celebration in the Detroit Tigers locker room

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers celebrated their first playoff berth since 2014 on Friday night after clinching an American League Wild Card spot.

Our crew was in the locker room when the Tigers celebrated with the famous champagne celebration.

Check out the video below, plus more interviews with Tigers players!

Inside the Detroit Tigers locker room as they celebrate clinching a playoff bert

Tarik Skubal speaks after Detroit Tigers clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2014