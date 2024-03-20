VIDEO: Here's who the WXYZ morning team has in the Final Four & winning the championship

We went out and asked metro Detroiters how they fill out their brackets, and the WXYZ morning team also filled out their brackets ahead of Thursday's first-round games.

Here's who each person has in the Final Four, the National Championship, and then the eventual national champions.

Keenan Smith

Final Four: UCONN vs. Baylor and Maruqette vs. Tennessee

National Championship: Baylor vs. Marquette

Winner: Baylor

Alicia Smith

Final Four: Iowa State vs. Michigan State and Marquette vs. Purdue

National Championship: Iowa State vs. Purdue

Winner: Purdue

Mike Taylor

Final Four: UCONN vs. North Carolina and Houston vs. Purdue

National Championship: UCONN vs. Purdue

Winner: Purdue

Ali Hoxie

Final Four: Drake vs. Michigan State and Duke vs. Kansas

National Championship: Michigan State vs. Kansas

Winner: Michigan State

