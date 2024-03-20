VIDEO: Here's who the WXYZ morning team has in the Final Four & winning the championship

We went out and asked metro Detroiters how they fill out their brackets, and the WXYZ morning team also filled out their brackets ahead of Thursday's first-round games.
Related: 'This is the year.' Metro Detroiters tell us how they fill out March Madness brackets
Here's who each person has in the Final Four, the National Championship, and then the eventual national champions.
Keenan Smith
Final Four: UCONN vs. Baylor and Maruqette vs. Tennessee
National Championship: Baylor vs. Marquette
Winner: Baylor
Alicia Smith
Final Four: Iowa State vs. Michigan State and Marquette vs. Purdue
National Championship: Iowa State vs. Purdue
Winner: Purdue
Mike Taylor
Final Four: UCONN vs. North Carolina and Houston vs. Purdue
National Championship: UCONN vs. Purdue
Winner: Purdue
Ali Hoxie
Final Four: Drake vs. Michigan State and Duke vs. Kansas
National Championship: Michigan State vs. Kansas
Winner: Michigan State