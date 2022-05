LOS ANGELES — Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams wore their full Lions uniforms for the first time this weekend.

The pair of first round draft picks were part of a select group of 42 rookies invited to the NFLPA Rookie Premiere in Los Angeles.

Panini hosted the event, filled with a schedule packed with photoshoots and autograph-signing for 2022 trading card releases.

Check out video from the event, including interviews with Hutchinson and Williams: