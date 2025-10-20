VIDEO: Lions debut new lighting at Ford Field ahead of Monday night match-up with Buccaneers

DOWNTOWN DETROIT (WXYZ) — Ahead of tonight's Monday Night Football match-up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Detroit Lions have unveiled a lighting upgrade to the outside of Ford Field.

See video & photos of the new lighting, courtesy of Detroit Lions Communications

Detroit Lions show off new lights on Ford FIeld

Detroit Lions Communications default

Detroit Lions Communications default

The letters on the east and west sides of the building are now illuminated with a white and blue glow, with the Ford Oval logo also lit up on the west roof.

The Lions say this is the first of multiple projects set to be unveiled in the next few years, as part of Ford's naming rights renewal announced last spring.

You can watch The Lions take on the Buccaneers right on WXYZ Channel 7 tonight. The game kicks off at 7 p.m., with our pregame show starting at 6:30 p.m.