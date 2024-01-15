Watch Now
VIDEO: Lions fans boo Matthew Stafford as he takes the field for warm-ups

Detroit Lions fans gave some loud boos to former QB Matthew Stafford as he took the field for warm-ups ahead of the first playoff game at Ford Field
Posted at 8:02 PM, Jan 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-14 20:21:22-05

It's been all anyone talked about all week – Matthew Stafford's return to Ford Field against the Detroit Lions in the Wild Card.

When he took the field for warm-ups, the fans gave him some loud boos.

He was also followed by NFL film crews, which was later posted to their social media account.

Jeanna Trotman caught the boos on video. Check it out above or below.

