VIDEO: Quicken Loans CEO tells WXYZ the PGA Tour is coming to Detroit

DETROIT - The PGA Tour is expected to make the news official within the week: the best golfers in the world are finally returning to Michigan.

Quicken Loans has been working on a deal to bring The National, an event held in Washington, D.C., to Detroit, for years.

"We got involved in golf a while back, and our true mission was to bring it to the city of Detroit," Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner told WXYZ.

Detroit Golf Club is planning to host the PGA Tour under a four-year contract starting in June 2019.

"Here in Detroit, we've got car racing, we've got football, we've got hockey, but the PGA has never been in Detroit proper ever," Farner added. "Now we're close to doing it."

The PGA has vetted DGC and has approved changes to the course. The club's members still need to officially vote, but WXYZ has learned votes have passed in previous attempts to land the PGA Tour.

"We've got a few things to work out with the PGA, but I imagine they'll announce something shortly," said Farner. "We're on the 18th fairway, and we're a pitching wedge away from the green at this point."

Quicken Loans wants to make it a 2-3 week event, with concerts and other entertainment surrounding the tournament. Farner said the PGA is attracted to Detroit's story, and believes the golfers will be, too.

Rickie Fowler is expected to be a part of next year's event, as Quicken Loans sponsors the golfer. Tiger Woods' foundation has been a beneficiary of The National in D.C., and Farner hopes the relationship Quicken Loans has built with Woods will help create a new chapter in Detroit.

"The idea here is to use the PGA platform to have people from inside the state, from outside the state come to the city of Detroit, see what we're all about, have an incredible experience, and everybody wants to help pull that off," Farner said.

Mayor Mike Duggan reached out after Quicken Loans released news of its plans. He and the city embrace the efforts, Farner said.

There is a focus from event organizers to make a positive impact in the surrounding neighborhoods, too.