VIDEO: Recruit's mom walks off stage after he chooses Florida on signing day
8:00 PM, Feb 7, 2018
1 hour ago
Jacob Copeland, a four-star recruit at wide receiver, apparently didn’t make his mother very happy when he chose Florida over Alabama and Tennessee on signing day Tuesday.
Copeland’s mom was wearing an Alabama sweater and Tennessee hat as he declared to Florida. After his decision, things got a bit awkward when mom got up during an ESPN interview and left the room. Copeland is from Escambia, Florida.
About a day before, Copeland tweeted about the struggle to make his decision.
Throughout this entire recruiting process I never been as stressed as I am now. I cried and cried all last night about God leading me in the right directions. Now I don’t have over much as a day to decide on a school that’ll change my future after football. 😔