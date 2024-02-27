VIDEO: Refs admit they missed foul; Pistons coach Monty Williams says was 'worst call of the season'

Monty Williams walked all the way across the court from the Pistons bench to the opposite sideline, yelling at an official where he insisted a foul was missed.

“The absolute worst call of the season,” Detroit's coach said later.

He was right: There should have been a foul called when New York's Donte DiVincenzo crashed into Pistons rookie Ausur Thompson's legs on the chaotic final possession that gave the Knicks a 113-111 victory on Monday night.

“Upon postgame review, we determined that Thompson gets to the ball first, and then was deprived of the opportunity to gain possession of the ball,” crew chief James Williams said. “Therefore, a loose-ball foul should have been whistled on New York’s Donte DiVincenzo.”

By then, Williams had ripped the officials in remarks that lasted just over a minute.

“We’re sick of hearing the same stuff over and over again,” Williams said. “We had a chance to win the game and a guy dove into Ausur’s legs and there was a no-call. That's an abomination. You cannot miss that in an NBA game. Period.”

Once Thompson lost control of the ball, DiVincenzo regained it and the Knicks got it to Josh Hart, who made the go-ahead basket with 2.8 seconds remaining.

“That situation is Exhibit A to what we’ve been dealing with all season long and enough’s enough,” Williams said. “You cannot dive into a guy’s legs in a big-time game like that and there be a no-call. It’s ridiculous and we’re tired of it. We just want a fair game called. Period. And I’ve got nothing else to say. We want a fair game and that was not fair. I’m done.”