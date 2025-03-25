VIDEO: Script 'Tigers' replaced by 'Comerica Park' above scoreboard

Fans going to Comerica Park for Tigers games this season will notice something different above the scoreboard.

The familiar script "Tigers" that was above the scoreboard has been replaced by corporate signage saying "Comerica Park."

The script "Tigers" did have video capabilities and was put up in 2012, replacing the old "TIGERS" that had been above the scoreboard since the stadium opened.

We have reached out to the team for a statement.

