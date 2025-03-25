VIDEO: Script 'Tigers' replaced by 'Comerica Park' above scoreboard

Watch Now
The familiar script "Tigers" that was above the scoreboard at Comerica Park has been replaced by new signage with the name of the stadium. Chopper 7 was over the stadium on Tuesday morning and saw the new signage installed ahead of the team's season opener on April 4.
Fans going to Comerica Park for Tigers games this season will notice something different above the scoreboard.

The familiar script "Tigers" that was above the scoreboard has been replaced by corporate signage saying "Comerica Park."

The script "Tigers" did have video capabilities and was put up in 2012, replacing the old "TIGERS" that had been above the scoreboard since the stadium opened.

We have reached out to the team for a statement.

