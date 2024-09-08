VIDEO: See the Detroit Lions drone show over Ford Field before 2024 season opener

(WXYZ) — Amid the excitement for the Detroit Lions season opener, the team held a drone show over Ford Field in Downtown Detroit on Saturday night.

The Lions welcomed fans to watch the show, which is before the team's opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football.

This is one of the most-anticipated seasons in Lions history after the team made the NFC Championship last season, just missing out on the Super Bowl after losing to the San Francisco 49ers.

Check out the drone show in the video below