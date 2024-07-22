VIDEO: Tiger Woods out following Charlie Woods at the U.S. Junior Amateur at Oakland Hills

(WXYZ) — Legendary golfer Tiger Woods is making an appearance this week in metro Detroit as his son, Charlie, competes at the U.S. Junior Amateur in Oakland Hills.

The historic golf club in Bloomfield Township is hosting 264 of the best junior golfers in the world this week. The first two rounds are Monday and Tuesday, and then the top 64 players will make the cut and compete in match play through the weekend.

Charlie Woods teed off on the North Course on Monday morning and then will compete on the South Course on Tuesday afternoon.

