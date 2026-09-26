VIDEO: Watch the moment Justin Verlander walks off the Comerica Park field one final time

Legendary pitcher Justin Verlander pitched his final MLB game on Saturday, his first back at Comerica Park in a Tigers uniform since he was traded.

Related: Justin Verlander makes teary farewell to 21-year career

Verlander allowed two runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings with one walk and six strikeouts before he was pulled from the game.

His daughter met manager A.J. Hinch at home plate before going to the mound to get Verlander from the game. He was incredibly emotional the moment it happened.

You can watch the moment he's pulled and bids farewell to his teammates in the video below