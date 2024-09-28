Watch Now
Sports

Actions

VIDEOS: Hear from Detroit Tigers players after the team clinches a Wild Card spot

Detroit Tigers OF Parker Meadows talked to our Brad Galli after the Tigers clinched their first playoff berth since 2014 on Friday against the Chicago White Sox.
Posted
and last updated

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers clinched a spot in the postseason on Friday night after beating the Chicago White Sox and grabbing an American League Wild Card spot!

Related: Go inside the Detroit Tigers locker room celebrating the team's first playoff berth since 2014

Inside the Detroit Tigers locker room as they celebrate clinching a playoff bert

It's the team's first playoff berth since 2014, and no team has been hotter than the Tigers dating back to August.

Our Brad Galli caught up with players on the field and in the locker room. Hear from them in the videos below.

Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal speaks after Detroit Tigers clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2014

Parker Meadows

Parker Meadows: 'We're not done yet' after Tigers clinch playoff berth

Owner Chris Ilitch

Chris Ilitch 'excited' as Detroit Tigers advance to playoffs

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch Monday Night Football on 7!