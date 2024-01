Ford Field broke a new decibel record last weekend against the Los Angeles Rams in what was the first Lions home playoff game in more than three decades.

Fans were equally – if not more excited – on Sunday as the Lions took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional playoff round.

Check out the videos and hear how loud it was inside Ford Field as the team took the field.

Detroit Lions fans erupt as team takes the field