View the schedule for first round of Michigan high school football playoffs

(WXYZ) — The first-round matchups are set for the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) playoffs, which are set to begin this week.

Check out the entire schedule below broken down by division, with games in metro Detroit in bold.

Division 1

Grand Ledge (6-3) at Rockford (9-0)

Traverse City West (6-3) at Grandville (6-3)

Holt (7-2) at Grand Blanc (9-0)

Metro Detroit Division 1 games

Howell (7-2) at Hartland (7-2)

Lapeer (7-2) at Rochester Adams (9-0)

Oxford (5-4) at Clarkston (8-1)

Novi (5-4) at West Bloomfield (8-1)

Detroit Catholic Central (7-2) at Bloomfield Hills (9-0)

Utica (5-4) at Romeo (8-1)

New Baltimore Anchor Bay (7-2) at Macomb Dakota (6-3)

Fraser (6-3) at Sterling Heights Stevenson (7-2)

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (6-3) at Troy (8-1)

Canton (6-3) at Saline (9-0)

Ann Arbor Huron (8-1) at Belleville (8-1)

Detroit Cass Tech (6-3) at Dearborn Fordson (7-2)

Dearborn (6-3) at Brownstown Woodhaven (8-1)

Division 2

Saginaw Heritage (4-5) at Traverse City Central (8-1)

Bay City Western (7-2) at Midland Dow (6-3)

Byron Center (7-2) at Caledonia (8-1)

Muskegon Mona Shores (7-2) at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (8-1)

Jackson (5-4) at Portage Central (7-2)

Metro Detroit Division 3 games

Dexter (5-4) at Battle Creek Lakeview (6-3)

Swartz Creek (5-4) at South Lyon (9-0)

East Lansing (6-3) at Milford (7-2)

Waterford Mott (5-4) at Berkley (7-2)

Walled Lake Western (6-3) at White Lake Lakeland (6-3)

Dearborn Heights Crestwood (6-3) at Livonia Churchill (7-2)

Livonia Franklin (4-5) at Temperance Bedford (7-2)

Roseville (5-4) at Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse (7-2)

Port Huron (6-3) at Port Huron Northern (7-2)

Detroit U-D Jesuit (4-5) at Warren De La Salle Collegiate (8-0)

St Clair Shores Lakeview (5-4) at Grosse Pointe South (5-4)

Division 3

Ionia (5-4) at DeWitt (8-1)

Marquette (7-2) at Mount Pleasant (9-0)

Lowell (4-5) at Muskegon (8-1)

Coopersville (6-3) at Cedar Springs (7-2)

Zeeland East (5-4) at Stevensville Lakeshore (6-3)

St Joseph (5-4) at Zeeland West (6-2)

Richland Gull Lake (5-4) at Battle Creek Harper Creek (6-3)

Mattawan (4-5) at Parma Western (6-3)

Metro Detroit Division 3 games

South Lyon East (3-6) at Mason (7-2)

Pinckney (6-3) at Haslett (7-2)

Auburn Hills Avondale (4-5) at Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (6-3)

Orchard Lake St Mary's (5-4) at Flint Kearsley (6-3)

Warren Fitzgerald (8-1) at Detroit Martin Luther King (8-1)

River Rouge (6-2) at Harper Woods (7-2)

Trenton (5-4) at Gibraltar Carlson (8-1)

Riverview (9-0) at Allen Park (7-2)

Division 4

Fruitport (4-5) 43.667 at Cadillac (7-2) 57.111 F 7:00 PM

Whitehall (7-2) 46.222 at Sparta (7-2) 49.792 F 7:00 PM

Ada Forest Hills Eastern (5-4) 45.778 at Hudsonville Unity Christian (9-0) 67.444 F 7:00 PM

Spring Lake (6-3) 50.889 at Grand Rapids Christian (6-3) 59.111 F 7:00 PM

Charlotte (6-3) 47.333 at Hastings (8-1) 59.000 F 7:00 PM

Grand Rapids South Christian (6-3) 51.000 at Plainwell (6-3) 51.667 F 7:00 PM

Paw Paw (5-4) 45.556 at Edwardsburg (9-0) 64.889

Three Rivers (5-4) 46.111 at Vicksburg (8-1) 61.667

Ortonville Brandon (6-3) 48.472 at Lake Fenton (8-1) 61.556 F 7:00 PM

Goodrich (7-2) 56.889 at Freeland (8-1) 57.889 F 7:00 PM

Metro Detroit Division 4 games

North Branch (7-2) 48.000 at St Clair (7-2) 57.361 F 7:00 PM

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (7-2) 50.347 at Croswell-Lexington (8-1) 53.444 F 7:00 PM

Detroit Country Day (5-3) 46.889 at Redford Union (8-1) 59.444

Madison Heights Lamphere (7-2) 50.778 at Livonia Clarenceville (8-1) 55.556 F 7:00 PM

Romulus Summit Academy North (7-2) 45.222 at Chelsea (9-0) 70.556 F 7:00 PM

New Boston Huron (5-4) 47.889 at Milan (7-2) 50.889 F 7:00 PM

Division 5

Clare (6-3) 42.444 at Gladwin (9-0) 50.222 F 7:00 PM

Kingsford (6-3) 46.778 at Kingsley (8-1) 48.667

Carrollton (5-4) 35.889 at Frankenmuth (9-0) 62.111 F 7:00 PM

Saginaw Swan Valley (5-4) 42.667 at Essexville Garber (5-4) 44.222 F 7:00 PM

Grant (4-5) 35.944 at Howard City Tri County (8-1) 48.111 F 7:00 PM

Big Rapids (5-4) 39.778 at Muskegon Oakridge (7-2) 47.476 F 7:00 PM

Belding (5-4) 43.389 at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-0) 70.333

Comstock Park (9-0) 58.903 at Grand Rapids West Catholic (8-1) 62.667

Parchment (6-3) 35.875 at Berrien Springs (9-0) 51.667 F 7:00 PM

South Haven (6-3) 40.111 at Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep (6-3) 43.458

Hopkins (5-4) 43.569 at Portland (7-2) 58.444 F 7:00 PM

Olivet (7-2) 45.667 at Williamston (6-3) 55.222 F 7:00 PM

Metro Detroit Division 5 games

Richmond (4-5) 36.333 at Armada (6-3) 46.778

Corunna (5-4) 42.111 at Flint Powers Catholic (3-6) 43.111

St Clair Shores South Lake (5-4) 37.778 at Marine City (9-0) 62.889 S 7:00 PM

Dundee (5-4) 39.889 at Macomb Lutheran North (6-3) 40.903 F 7:00 PM

Division 6

Gladstone (4-5) 36.778 at Negaunee (7-2) 41.014

Calumet (7-2) 37.667 at Menominee (5-4) 39.583 F 6:00 PM

Maple City Glen Lake (4-5) 31.681 at Standish-Sterling (7-2) 44.111 F 7:00 PM

Boyne City (8-1) 42.097 at Grayling (7-2) 42.375 F 7:00 PM

Manistee (5-4) 36.907 at Reed City (8-1) 55.444 F 7:00 PM

Central Montcalm (5-4) 38.222 at Montague (6-3) 43.143 F 7:00 PM

Durand (6-3) 36.333 at Lansing Catholic (8-1) 59.556

Ovid-Elsie (6-3) 37.333 at Millington (9-0) 46.333 F 7:00 PM

Watervliet (5-4) 34.778 at Constantine (9-0) 51.653 F 7:00 PM

Michigan Center (8-1) 38.444 at Jonesville (9-0) 42.778 F 7:00 PM

Erie Mason (5-4) 31.302 at Ida (7-2) 45.000

Clinton (7-2) 39.347 at Dearborn Heights Robichaud (5-4) 39.444

Metro Detroit Division 6 games

Clinton Township Clintondale (5-4) 40.403 at Warren Michigan Collegiate (7-2) 49.944 F 7:00 PM

Almont (5-4) 42.444 at Clawson (7-2) 44.000

Detroit Pershing (5-4) 34.778 at Detroit Southeastern (6-3) 44.736

Detroit Edison (6-3) 36.125 at Ecorse (6-3) 39.736 F 7:00 PM

East Jordan (7-2) 29.940 at Ishpeming Westwood (8-1) 43.569 S 1:00 PM

Mancelona (5-3) 30.694 at Charlevoix (7-1) 39.264 F 7:00 PM

Harrison (6-3) 32.667 at Traverse City St Francis (9-0) 56.111 S 2:00 PM

McBain (6-3) 34.042 at Evart (7-2) 36.264 F 7:00 PM

Ithaca (6-3) 38.333 at Pewamo-Westphalia (9-0) 49.444 F 7:00 PM

New Lothrop (6-3) 40.000 at Montrose (7-2) 40.000

Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker (7-2) 34.889 at Reese (8-1) 38.333 F 7:00 PM

Bad Axe (7-2) 36.556 at Hemlock (5-4) 36.556 F 7:00 PM

Delton Kellogg (5-3) 34.014 at Muskegon Catholic Central (8-1) 48.222 F 7:00 PM

North Muskegon (4-5) 34.032 at Ravenna (6-3) 39.587 F 7:00 PM

Homer (5-4) 31.000 at Lawton (9-0) 44.125

Niles Brandywine (4-5) 32.333 at Union City (5-4) 32.556 F 7:00 PM

Metro Detroit Division 7 games

Detroit Leadership Academy (5-4) 32.000 at Jackson Lumen Christi (8-1) 59.778 F 7:00 PM

Lutheran Westland (8-1) 37.222 at Monroe St Mary Catholic Central (8-1) 59.000 F 7:00 PM

Detroit Community (6-3) 35.958 at Detroit Central (9-0) 50.722

Detroit Loyola (4-4) 39.847 at Madison Heights Bishop Foley (8-1) 44.792 F 7:00 PM

Division 8

Bark River-Harris (6-3) 27.014 at Beal City (8-1) 42.000

Frankfort (6-3) 31.778 at Iron Mountain (6-3) 36.792 S 12:00 PM

White Cloud (4-5) 24.486 at Carson City-Crystal (8-1) 39.222 F 7:00 PM

Holton (5-4) 25.931 at Muskegon Heights Academy (5-4) 30.778 S 1:00 PM

Vassar (4-5) 24.778 at Breckenridge (7-2) 34.111 F 7:00 PM

Fowler (6-3) 31.500 at Flint Beecher (4-5) 32.917

Harbor Beach (6-3) 30.597 at Ubly (9-0) 40.708 F 7:00 PM

Cass City (5-4) 31.333 at Marlette (6-3) 32.597 F 7:00 PM

Decatur (4-5) 26.444 at White Pigeon (8-1) 35.667 F 7:00 PM

Saugatuck (5-4) 29.625 at Cassopolis (5-4) 29.681 F 7:00 PM

Reading (6-3) 32.778 at Hudson (9-0) 51.222 F 7:00 PM

Centreville (7-2) 35.569 at Addison (8-1) 42.667 F 7:00 PM

Petersburg Summerfield (6-3) 29.190 at Ottawa Lake Whiteford (8-1) 46.111 F 7:00 PM

Metro Detroit Division 8 games

Whitmore Lake (6-3) 30.444 at Sand Creek (6-3) 34.667 F 7:00 PM

Mount Clemens (5-4) 26.778 at Clarkston Everest Collegiate (7-2) 36.333 S 2:00 PM

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest (5-4) 27.556 at Marine City Cardinal Mooney (7-2) 31.486 S 1:00 PM