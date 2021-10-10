Vikings beat winless Lions on last-second field goal

(WXYZ) — Greg Joseph kicked a 54-yard field goal as time expired and the Minnesota Vikings beat the winless Detroit Lions 19-17 on Sunday.

D'Andre Swift scored a seven-yard rushing touchdown with 37 second remaining in the fourth quarter, and the subsequent two-point conversion gave Detroit a 17-16 lead.

Alexander Mattison caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins in the second quarter.

Austin Seibert kicked field goals of 39, 52, and 40 yards for Detroit.

Greg Joseph kicked a total of four field goals for the Vikings.

UP NEXT: Detroit (0-5) hosts Cincinnati next Sunday.