Watch
Sports

Actions

Vikings beat winless Lions on last-second field goal

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Bruce Kluckhohn/AP
Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (25) tries to break a tackle by Detroit Lions inside linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Alexander Mattison Lions Vikings Football
Posted at 3:59 PM, Oct 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-10 15:59:38-04

(WXYZ) — Greg Joseph kicked a 54-yard field goal as time expired and the Minnesota Vikings beat the winless Detroit Lions 19-17 on Sunday.

D'Andre Swift scored a seven-yard rushing touchdown with 37 second remaining in the fourth quarter, and the subsequent two-point conversion gave Detroit a 17-16 lead.

Alexander Mattison caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins in the second quarter.

Austin Seibert kicked field goals of 39, 52, and 40 yards for Detroit.

Greg Joseph kicked a total of four field goals for the Vikings.

UP NEXT: Detroit (0-5) hosts Cincinnati next Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!